2 arrested on drug charges after Chicopee traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said that officers on patrol saw a vehicle on the night of October 13 that had an expired inspection sticker. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Jomar Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield.

While speaking with Rodriguez, one officer reportedly saw a mason jar and two large plastic bags on the back seat that contained marijuana. An investigation also found that the inspection sticker had been forged. Rodriguez game police permission to search the vehicle and the passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Turcotte-Lopez of Chicopee was asked to get out of the vehicle.

Officers then reportedly found what they believed to be heroin, crack cocaine, and five more large plastic bags of marijuana druing the search.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest on charges including possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, trafficking Class B controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, and possessing a false or stolen RMV document (inspection sticker). Turcotte-Lopez was also arrested and is charged possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, trafficking a Class B controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.