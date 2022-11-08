2 suspects arrested in connection with Holyoke armed robbery

Eric Fontanez [L], Jesus Marrero [R]
Eric Fontanez [L], Jesus Marrero [R](Holyoke Police Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a weekend armed robbery in Holyoke.

On Sunday, police responded to Racing Mart on South Street after a panic alarm was sounded, which was followed by a report of an armed robbery.

Officers arrived, secured the area, and conducted a search for two suspects, one of which reportedly had a gun, but they were not located.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that an officer was working at a polling location on Tuesday and noticed the two suspects near the corner of Maple and Jackson Streets. After confirming enough probable casuse for an arrest, 52-year-old Eric Fontanez from New York and 56-year-old Jesus Marrero of Holyoke were both arrested on an armed robbery charge.

