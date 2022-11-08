Amherst-Pelham educators rally in red to fight for fairer contracts, living wages

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Educators in the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District turned out Monday Night during an Amherst Town Council and School Committee joint meeting. They are fighting for a seat at the table to negotiate their contracts with the school committee.

The Amherst-Pelham Education Association has been in contract negotiations with the school district since the winter and is asking for more pay and a sustainable workload as the cost of living continues to rise.

“2% don’t pay the rent!”

Members of the Amherst-Pelham Education Association rallied outside and lined the halls of town hall to fight for what they call a fairer contract.

“If you really value education, then please show it by paying us a fair wage,” said Nelli Gonzalez, a paraeducator at Crocker Farm Elementary School.

She told Western Mass News that the APEA has been working under expired contracts while they have tried to negotiate a higher wage with the school committee since January of this year.

“A lot of paraeducators have second jobs because they cannot get by on what we’re getting paid,” Gonzalez told us.

She said that the school committee is offering the union a 2% cost of living increase, which educators said is not enough.

“In a time of unprecedented inflation reaching over 8%, it’s really really hard for educators to even live in the community where they want to work,” said Amherst Middle School teacher Claire Cocco.

The issue is causing teachers to leave.

“It’s my own kids who suffer when they have people who are talented at their school that they trust and love and who, upon moving into this district, were made to feel welcome, and that face isn’t there anymore because they can’t keep up with their own obligations to their family,” said Summit Academy paraeducator Alex Lopez.

Demonstrators wore red at Monday’s joint school committee & town council meeting to symbolize solidarity with educators across the district and country, and show that they are not going to back down.

“We’re here, we’re people, we’re humans who have families and who have dreams and hopes just like everyone else, and that we deserve to have a fair contract, and we deserve to be heard,” Gonzalez said.

They are asking the school committee to meet face-to-face to discuss negotiations.

“We are basically in a standstill right now, where they are using a mediator to go back and forth, so they don’t even want to hear what we have to say,” Gonzalez told us.

“We value democracy and transparency in Amherst and the surrounding region, and that’s just what we’re asking for,” Cocco added.

We reached out to the Amherst-Pelham School Committee, who told us, in part:

“...the APEA presented a new proposal at the end of June that included compensation increases totaling over $15 million per year… Our districts can’t afford that level of compensation increase within the available funding without severe cuts to staffing and programs.”

We have learned that the Amherst-Pelham Regional 2023 school budget is currently set at $32.98 million.

