Ballot questions driving voters to polls despite low turnout predictions

Although it may be busy, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted that voter turnout would be low across the state Tuesday compared to previous elections.
By Paris Dunford, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Election Day 2022, and many key races and big questions on the ballot are drawing in voters.

It has been a very busy day at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee where lots of voters are hoping to get their voices heard.

Although it may be busy, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted that voter turnout would be low across the state Tuesday compared to previous elections.

He expected only about 2.2 million Bay State residents would get out to vote and believed that the big questions on the ballots, rather than the races themselves, would motivate those voters.

One Chicopee voter we spoke with agreed, saying that those questions were extremely important.

“The biggest thing is some of the questions,” said Keith Czerwiec of Chicopee. “Definitely against the millionaire’s tax. Definitely want to protect farmlands and people who are retiring from losing their or small businesses exchanging hands.”

To remind you, there are four main questions on Tuesday’s ballot:

  • Question 1: dubbed as “a millionaires tax” which would alter the state constitution to introduce a 4 percent surtax on annual income over $1 million
  • Question 2: new rules for dental insurance
  • Question 3: aimed to change alcohol licensing at chain stores
  • Question 4: believed to be the most controversial on the ballot -- whether or not to offer drivers licenses to unauthorized immigrants

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online Tuesday as we bring you the latest election updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seasonable temps and quiet weather will linger Wednesday. Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Millers Falls fire on Bridge Street 110822
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to our newsroom with ballot...
Some Springfield voters experience machine problems at polling locations
Two people are facing several charges following a traffic stop in Chicopee.
2 arrested on drug charges after Chicopee traffic stop