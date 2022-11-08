Ballot questions driving voters to polls despite low turnout predictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Election Day 2022, and many key races and big questions on the ballot are drawing in voters.

It has been a very busy day at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee where lots of voters are hoping to get their voices heard.

Although it may be busy, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted that voter turnout would be low across the state Tuesday compared to previous elections.

He expected only about 2.2 million Bay State residents would get out to vote and believed that the big questions on the ballots, rather than the races themselves, would motivate those voters.

One Chicopee voter we spoke with agreed, saying that those questions were extremely important.

“The biggest thing is some of the questions,” said Keith Czerwiec of Chicopee. “Definitely against the millionaire’s tax. Definitely want to protect farmlands and people who are retiring from losing their or small businesses exchanging hands.”

To remind you, there are four main questions on Tuesday’s ballot:

Question 1: dubbed as “a millionaires tax” which would alter the state constitution to introduce a 4 percent surtax on annual income over $1 million

Question 2: new rules for dental insurance

Question 3: aimed to change alcohol licensing at chain stores

Question 4: believed to be the most controversial on the ballot -- whether or not to offer drivers licenses to unauthorized immigrants

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online Tuesday as we bring you the latest election updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.