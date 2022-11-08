Calabrese challenging incumbent Velis for 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District seat

Polls close in Holyoke at 8 o’clock Tuesday night.
By Lexi Oliver, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for State Senate in the Second Hampden and Hampshire District is underway with Democrat John Velis and Republican Cecilia Calabrese on the ballot.

It is anyone’s race in the Paper City.

Senator John Velis is hoping to lock in another two years, running for a second term in the Bay State. Meanwhile, Cecilia Calabrese and current Agawam city councilor is hoping to make her mark on Beacon Hill, challenging Senator Velis in Tuesday’s election.

Polls close in Holyoke at 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Western Mass News will be tracking this race until the very end, so be sure to stick with our election coverage.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant...
Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
Western Mass News is getting answers after recent redistricting has caused some people to show...
Springfield redistricting causes difficulties for voters
Officials ask that people avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Seasonable temps and quiet weather will linger Wednesday. Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast