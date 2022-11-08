Calabrese challenging incumbent Velis for 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District seat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The race for State Senate in the Second Hampden and Hampshire District is underway with Democrat John Velis and Republican Cecilia Calabrese on the ballot.

It is anyone’s race in the Paper City.

Senator John Velis is hoping to lock in another two years, running for a second term in the Bay State. Meanwhile, Cecilia Calabrese and current Agawam city councilor is hoping to make her mark on Beacon Hill, challenging Senator Velis in Tuesday’s election.

Polls close in Holyoke at 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Western Mass News will be tracking this race until the very end, so be sure to stick with our election coverage.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.