Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls

Millers Falls fire on Bridge Street 110822
Millers Falls fire on Bridge Street 110822(Western Mass News viewer)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILLER’S FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene in Miller’s Falls for reports of a structure fire.

According to Turner’s Falls and Montague Police, crews arrived on Bridge Street Tuesday evening.

Officials ask that people avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.

We have reached out to fire officials from surrounding towns for further information and are waiting to hear back at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest information as soon as it enters our newsroom.

