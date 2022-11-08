Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls

MILLER’S FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene in Miller’s Falls for reports of a structure fire.

According to Turner’s Falls and Montague Police, crews arrived on Bridge Street Tuesday evening.

Officials ask that people avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.

We have reached out to fire officials from surrounding towns for further information and are waiting to hear back at this time.

