Holyoke students take part in mock voting on election day

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Not all students were off on this election day, as there were classes held at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke and one teacher took it upon himself to let students see what it’s like to fill out ballots.

It was an election day preview for students in grades five through eight. For history teacher Eric Wood, he spent the last week-plus giving his pupils an idea of how voting works, as well as exposing them to both Massachusetts races and others nationwide.

“I want to teach them the process of voting, especially our seventh and eighth graders. It’s weird to think that they’re four or five years away from voting and they don’t just wake up when they’re 18 and they know how to vote, so I want to teach them the process, but without getting too political, I want to teach them the things that are important,” Wood explained.

There were two halves to this mock election project. First, each student was assigned either a Massachusetts race or a race from another state. Some students spoke with Western Mass News about what they learned from that assignment.

“I had the Alaska district 1 and what I took away from it was the different types of races happening all around Alaska with district 1,” said sixth grader Tony Gianetti.

“I had the candidates for...John Velis and Cecilia Calabrese. What I really took away was that it was going to be a pretty tight race. It was kind of interesting to watch [the polls] live when I went on the websites and stuff,” said another student.

The second part of the project included students filling out mock ballots, where they decided who they would vote for and who they think would win each race.

“It’s preparation for when we turn 18 and we’re just going to be walking into either a gymnasium or city hall and voting for a senator, mayor, governor,” said eighth grader Parker Brunelle.

Students took their ballots and made their decisions in already set-up partitions. While students did not reveal who they chose, some said it was a good experience to get that early feel of voting.

“It was fun. It was just the first time we have done it before and I never got the actual experience to vote before,” said sixth grader Max Logan Johnson.

“When I went this morning with my mom to vote at E.N. White, it’s like kind of the same thing, so it’s cool experiencing it yourself and picking who you want to vote for out of the 17 [races]. Not only being Massachusetts, but other states in the country,” said seventh grader Eliza Curran.

What is the election takeaway for students?

“Vote for who you think will do well in leading the world and stuff like that,” said eighth grader J.J. Wood.

As for Eric Wood, he hopes his students have learned a valuable lesson.

“Politics can be part of current history right now. Politically, I just want them to take out the basics, that they know their political parties, and that they know what the parties pretty much do,” Eric Wood added.

Wood plans to continue doing this project in future years to get students ready to participate in a democratic process.

