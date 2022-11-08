Oliveira and Johnson face off for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has its eye on the race for an open State Senate seat Tuesday night.

We talked about the seat held by State Senator Eric Lesser, who decided to run for lieutenant governor, but did not win the primary.

These are the two candidates for the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate district: Democrat Jacob Oliveira, currently a state representative, and Republican Bill Johnson, a local businessman and school committee member.

Johnson himself was outside Bellamy Middle School Tuesday for some last-minute campaigning efforts.

“I’m just out here telling everybody thank you, waiting to see what the results are tonight,” he told us. “I’m hopeful that the voters choose me and I can go to Beacon Hill and bring a new voice and a balance and have a discussion with people.”

Tim Wagner, a supporter for Jacob Oliveira, was holding a sign Tuesday, telling Western Mass News that he had backed Oliveira first for state representative and now for the State Senate.

“I really liked what he stood for and I liked what he believed in,” Wagner said. “I actually had the pleasure of working for him as an intern in his office for a summer for his term as state rep. and I really got to see and be a part of the good work that he has done for his district.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow the results of these races Tuesday night, so be sure to stay tuned.

