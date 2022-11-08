Powerball drawing delayed due to security protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The lottery commission says the official results of Monday’s Powerball drawing won’t be known until later this morning, due to a delay with one participating lottery that is still processing sales and play data.

All 48 participating lotteries must meet security requirements before a drawing can occur, though right now it’s unclear which lottery is causing the last night’s jackpot was estimated to be worth a record $1.9 billion.

Powerball said it will post the winning numbers and a video of the drawing to its website and Youtube channel.

In the meantime, the lottery commission is advising players to hold on to their tickets.

