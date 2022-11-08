Springfield Police investigating deadly shooting on Walden Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 0-100 block of Walden Street around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday for a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center and later died.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in cooperation with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

