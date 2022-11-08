Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Malichi Kelly
Malichi Kelly(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his home on Governor Street on November 3 and was reported missing on November 8.

Authorities noted that Malichi is diabetic and needs insulin.

If you have any information on Kelly’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this...
Getting Answers: possible turkey shortage for Thanksgiving
Not all students were off on this election day, as there were classes held at Mater Dolorosa...
Holyoke students take part in mock voting on election day
Western Mass News is getting answers after viewers reached out to our newsroom with ballot...
Some Springfield voters experience machine problems at polling locations
With Thanksgiving just over two weeks away and concerns about a possible turkey shortage this...
Getting Answers: possible turkey shortage for Thanksgiving