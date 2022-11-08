Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 15-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his home on Governor Street on November 3 and was reported missing on November 8.

Authorities noted that Malichi is diabetic and needs insulin.

If you have any information on Kelly’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

