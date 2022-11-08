Town by Town: Fine Arts Center, Feck the Trees, and card trick exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield.

The Holyoke Public Library, along with 5 other local libraries, have partnered with the University of Massachusetts’ Fine Arts Center to provide complimentary community tickets.

The free tickets will give guests access to this season’s performances at UMass’s FAC .

Vouchers will be valid beginning in November all the way through April.

Tickets are available to anyone who has a public library card and will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

The Chicopee Council on Aging at Rivermills Center and the Friends of Chicopee Senior Citizens, Inc. invited the community to participate in their Third Annual Deck the Trees Fundraiser to help raise funds for senior center programming.

Visitors to Rivermills will have a chance to win a tree to take home by buying $5 tickets from the Friends of Chicopee Senior Citizens.

The Springfield Museums kicked off a new exhibit this month that will last until November 20th.

The show is called “Card Tricks: Salvador Dalí and the Art of Playing Cards.”

It is aimed at celebrating the history of playing cards that date back thousands of years.

You can now find the display in the in Native Hall of the Springfield Science Museum.

