Tracking Nicole - Which Comes Our Way Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Back to normal temperatures today for western Mass with a cold morning and a bright, breezy afternoon. Highs today managed to hit upper 40s in the Berkshires, but the valley got into the middle and upper 50s with the help of the down-sloping breeze.

Wind will get lighter as high pressure moves overhead tonight into Wednesday, so temperatures get colder tonight! Lows by sunrise should bottom out in the 20s and if wind can become calm, some low 20s and heavy frost will be seen.

Wednesday will look similar to today – minus the wind! Breezes remain light throughout the day with full sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

Another spike in temperatures is expected Thursday to Saturday as high pressure moves off the coast and a southerly wind flow picks up. Highs return to the 60s all 3 days with increasing breezes and higher humidity as the remnants of Nicole come our way and a strong storm system moves in from the Midwest.

Nicole, now a full tropical storm, should make landfall on Florida’s east coast late Wednesday night as a CAT 1 hurricane. The storm weakens and moves north, then northeast, with a path over or just west of New England. This path may bring lighter amounts of rain to western Mass as the heaviest rain is usually on the left side of the low. We may still see 1-2 inches, which may cause minor flooding issues-especially with so many leaves on the ground clogging drains. The westerly track may also bring a bit more wind to our area with several hours of 20-40mph gusts.

Rain wraps up Saturday morning as the remnant low quickly moves northeast and out of New England. Behind the departing storm, we stay breezy with a northwesterly wind gusting to 20-25mph. Drier, much cooler air builds for Sunday, but a passing coastal low should bring in more clouds and a chance for a shower.

Cooler temperatures are the story for next week with highs in the 40s from Sunday on. Dry air hangs around early next week, but a disturbance may bring some light showers by mid-week and possibly a few wet snowflakes to the hills!

