UMass men’s and women’s basketball seasons kick off Monday night

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday night, the UMass Amherst basketball season tipped off for both the men and women.

There has not been this much hype surrounding a UMass basketball season since the 1990s when the Minutemen reached the Final Four and the women’s program qualified for their first two NCAA tournaments in 1996 and 1998.

For the men, they are entering into the first year of the Frank Martin era. Martin is one of the most well-respected coaches in the collegiate ranks.

Meanwhile, the women are coming off their most successful campaign this century.

Last year, the girls won the Atlantic 10 Conference, clinching a berth in the NCAA tournament for the first time in over 20 years.

