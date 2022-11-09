1 hospitalized after Palmer crash

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an overnight crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of High and Commercial Streets.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep had gone off the road and crashed into a retaining wall.

Officials say the driver was trapped and had to be removed.

No word on the seriousness of the injury.

