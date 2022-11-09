Bright Nights nominated for ‘best public lights display’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The polls for Tuesday’s midterm elections may be closed, but online voting has just started for USA Today’s Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice for “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park has been nominated for the fourth year and the Spirit of Springfield is calling on its fans and followers to vote for the event.

Votes can be cast daily through Friday, December 16.

Other contenders include Austin Trail of Lights in Texas and Lights on the Lake in New York, along with several other worthy opponents.

