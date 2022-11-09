EXCLUSIVE: Family of Millers Falls fire victim keeping her loving memory alive

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more about the woman who died in a two-alarm fire in Millers Falls Tuesday evening.

Wednesday morning, the State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed that a 66-year-old woman died in Tuesday’s fire.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with her family to learn how they are working to keep her memory alive.

Reporter: “What’s going through your mind right now?”

Tina Verscot: “I don’t know, other than I miss her, and like I told you, she was the best person, and now we have a long road ahead of us.”

Tina Verscot told Western Mass News that she was in her home in Millers Falls with her 66-year-old mother, Judith Verscot, when a two-alarm fire broke out and sadly claimed Judith’s life.

“My husband tried to get in to get my mom and it didn’t happen, but at least we got my son out,” Tina told us.

It has been a long and difficult year for the family. They said that a dog passed away earlier in the year, and added that one cat perished in Tuesday’s fire while a second is still unaccounted for.

Tina told us that her mother suffered from multiple sclerosis, which is why she moved into her home on Bridge Street 13 years ago.

“She loved camping. She just loved her grandkids so much,” Tina said. “Her pride and joy was when these guys would go down and bug her. She used to wait for them to go down and pick on her.”

In spite of the tragedy, everyone has come together to lend a helping hand.

“I’d say it’s been a wonderful response from this community,” said Judith’s partner, Harry Chapin. “They’ve all been real good. Somebody took us in last night.”

“Opening up the church next door, preparing food for us, as well,” said Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd Brunelle.

Now, the tight-knit group is picking up the pieces and attempting forward together.

“She loves these kids more than anything, and it saddens me that she’s not gonna be able to see them grow up,” Tina said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office and the State Fire Marshal office.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. If you would like to donate, you may do so here.

