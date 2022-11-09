Experts discuss impact of ballot question results on Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many officials believe four ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballots were what motivated voters to come out to the polls. Now, we’re getting answers from experts on how the results will play out in the Bay State.

Election results were still being announced Wednesday as some races and ballot question results were too close to call. Lines formed at many polling places Tuesday night with many voters telling Western Mass News that the questions on the ballot motivated them to vote, rather than the races themselves.

Question 1, which was dubbed as the millionaire’s tax, resulted in a ‘yes’ vote from Massachusetts voters. The results too close to call Tuesday.

On Question 2, the question regarding dental insurance, people also voted ‘yes.’

Bay State residents voted down Question 3 on the retail alcohol license limit and on Question 4, on whether or not to allow driver’s licenses for unauthorized immigrants, the people voted ‘yes.’

We spoke with Dr. Andrew Tonelli, the co-chair of the Massachusetts Dental Government Affairs Committee, about what Question 2 would mean for patients. He explained that dental insurance companies are now required to report their spending and coverage, which will allow for more transparency for patients.

“It’s really about making sure that dental insurance products deliver good value for patients,” Tonelli noted.

He said this will lead to better dental insurance coverage for Bay State residents, but the Committee to Protect Access to Quality Dental Care disagreed and sent Western Mass News a statement that read:

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of the election, we are committed to working with regulators, lawmakers and other stakeholders to protect families and businesses from the potential consequences of this ballot question that could lead to higher costs and less access to dental care.”

On Question 3, Bay State residents voted ‘no’ to changing limits on the number of alcohol licenses a retailer can hold. That law also would’ve prohibited self-checkout sales of alcohol and allow out-of-state drivers from purchasing alcohol, using their out-of-state license.

Western New England University political science professor Tim Vercellotti told us it was hard to predict the outcome of Question 3 as it was complex with many parts, but although people voted ‘no,’ he expects the discussion to continue.

“This won’t go away. It will just unfold on Beacon Hill, instead of in the polling booth,” Vercellotti said.

