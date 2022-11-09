Feeding Hills restaurant offers free meals to veterans

FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Feeding Hills restaurant thanked veterans with free meals on Wednesday.

“Freedom isn’t free and these guys give us our freedom and I want more people to understand that,” said Mark Tansey, owner of Partners restaurant.

On Wednesday, ahead of Veterans Day this Friday, Tansey offered a free breakfast or lunch to those who have served our country in the military. He said the reason he does this is because his father was a veteran and he wants to give back to those who risked their lives.

“They go into it not knowing which way they are going to come out of it, what their position is going to be in there, and it’s a simple little thing we can do to say thank you,” Tansey added.

Western Mass News spoke to some diners who were overjoyed with the support they received from the free meal

“It’s amazing Mark does this for us. I mean, not a lot of people do and it’s kind of special. What we gave up, no one really knows if you didn’t do it. You don’t have a clue, but for someone to thank you, that’s pretty special,” said James McClure of Agawam.

“I think it’s honorable. Any time you can honor a veteran that has served this country, I’m all for it. I give them a lot of credit for doing what they do,” said Ernest George of Suffield, CT.

We found Dell Stone from Somers, CT, who served 72 years ago in Korea, who was at Partners for the third time this week.

“Very nice that he did that, yup very good,” Stone noted.

Partners is also offering a Thanksgiving dinner. You can place orders online or in person by November 18.

