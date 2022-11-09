Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover.

Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“Neighbors working with the city to better the neighborhood, they’re an extra pair of eyes and ears, they live here,” Sarno added.

Wednesday’s announcement came following several deadly crashes along Page Boulevard in the past year, which led Springfield Police to crackdown on speeding and distracted driving in the area. Some of the traffic safety improvements the city has planned for the area include:

Paving and minor widening of the road

Adding new left-turn lanes

Upgrading the existing street signs, pavement markings, and drainage

New concrete sidewalks

Springfield’s director of disaster recovery, Tina Quagliato- Sullivan, told Western Mass News the goal of the project is not only to give Page Boulevard a facelift, but also increase quality-of-life for those who live and work there, which is why the city is adding improvements, such as LED streetlights to combat ongoing outages, new trees to improve air quality, and revamped cross walks.

“For businesses is going to make it more walkable for customers for neighborhood residence it’ll be more walkable for vehicular traffic is going to make this more passable and reduce traffic delays,” Quagliato- Sullivan explained.

The construction on Page Boulevard is set to be complete sometime in the spring of 2023. Sarno told Western Mass News that the final step will be planting trees once the colder weather has passed. He told us that this is the city’s last Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund project to begin construction in 2022. However, he assured us they will continue to work to improve neighborhoods and roadways in the coming year.

