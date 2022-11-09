Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money.

A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of the roads that are in terrible condition in the city.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield’s Department of Public Works.

“Breckwood is one of those streets that we know we need to do,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli. “However, the two major streets that we picked this year on the arterial side were Longhill and Liberty.”

Cignoli told Western Mass News that every year in February, the city gets a notification from the state on how much funding they will receive for paving. This determines their total paving bid for the upcoming year.

“We always anticipate that we’re going to do about $4.5 million of paving each year, that we put together a list that is probably between $15 and $20 million of all the streets based upon the ranking worst to best, and we submit that to all the utility companies,” Cignoli explained.

He told us that the DPW has started going through the list of streets that need work for next year.

“When someone says to us a street is in bad condition, I don’t disagree with them,” Cignoli said. “I agree with them. It’s not in great condition. The problem is now, you’re dealing with a street that’s in worse condition.”

The viewer who reached out to Western Mass News also asked: “What happened to the infrastructure money that the state was to have received for roads and bridges?”

Cignoli shared this response:

“The infrastructure bill that was passed at the federal level last year, there is no direct conduit of that money to municipalities. All of the money that is being distributed on that for the most part goes through the state MassDOT,” Cignoli said. “People think that, yes, since we got this infrastructure bill we’re getting all this money. If we decided to do a project, we wanted to rebuild an intersection or rebuild a corridor, we can go through MassDOT. There is some extra money for that.”

As for something people can look forward to next year, Cignoli added that sections of Wilbraham Road and Union Street are also on the paving list for next year.

