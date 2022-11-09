Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday for good. Now, many customers will have to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere.

“It’s very sad to see things closing that have been here for a while, you know. Now, we have to inconvenience ourselves and go to another one, but, you know, those things happen. Hopefully, something good comes into here,” said Deborah Rowley of Chicopee.

The Walgreens on Granby Road in Chicopee permanently closed their doors on Wednesday. This closure among a growing number in the Bay State. Three Walgreens locations in Boston also announced they will also be closing

Western Mass News is getting answers for customers of the now shutdown store and found eight other pharmacies nearby in Chicopee, including a CVS Pharmacy across the street.

Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told Western Mass News in a statement:

“When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example.”

The company went on to say they notified patients by mail. One Chicopee resident told Western Mass News how she first heard about the pharmacy’s closing.

“When I went to the doctor’s office, my nurse told me that it was closing. They said it was already closed, apparently not, and I got a letter in the mail saying it was closing and all my prescriptions were going to be down on Meadow Street…I’m just here to pick up my last one because I got a call yesterday,” said Darlene Lignar of Chicopee.

For those who use the pharmacy on Granby Road, Walgreens said prescription records will be available at Walgreens on Meadow Street in Chicopee, which is approximately a mile-and-a-half away from the Granby Road.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.