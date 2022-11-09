Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire

By Samantha O'Connor
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted.

Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the basement of the apartment building before it got into the walls and up into the first floor apartments.

No injuries were reported, but the building has been deemed uninhabitable for the night. Tenants have been displaced due to damage to the boiler, which heats the entire building.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

