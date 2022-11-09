Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night.

Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.

Residents are getting themselves back on their feet as fire crews assess the damages.

Meanwhile, a warning was issued about discolored water that people in the area might be experiencing following the fire.

The Holyoke Fire Department told Western Mass News that they responded to a fire in the basement coming from the steam boiler at an apartment building on Brookline Avenue.

Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department told Western Mass News that, as a result, many residents are currently out of their homes until repairs are made.

“12 to 16 people were displaced,” Captain Rex told us. “Some actually did find comfort with relatives. Others did go to the hotel that management set up.”

The building currently sits without water, heating, and power in 12 units.

The Red Cross was dispatched to help those in the aftermath of the fire.

“Our role in the emergency phase is to get them through the first few days until they can connect with other resources like landlords and insurance companies,” said the Red Cross’s distaster program manager, Mary Nathan. “So, what we’re doing today is, we’re providing them with some financial assistance so they can either go to a hotel or eat or get a change of clothing.”

This fire may have done more damage than intended. People living in the neighborhood may be experiencing brown water coming through their pipes.

Captain Rex told Western Mass News that this is a result of fire crews hooking their hoses up to the fire hydrant.

“When we tag a fire hydrant like that and we put pressure on the system like that, we draw a whole lot more water than what a normal household would,” he explained. “So, unfortunately, it stirs up that sediment that may be in the pipes.”

We contacted the Holyoke Water Works to see what people should do in this situation. They sent us a statement that said in part, quote:

“This is a common occurrence when there is a fire anywhere in the city… Flush your cold water periodically 10-15 minutes at a time, most discoloration issues only last a short period of time. Do not pull discolored water into your hot water heaters or systems. Be mindful when washing clothing if you notice the water is discolored.”

If you are experiencing similar water discoloration issues, the Holyoke Water Works suggests you give them a call. They are aiming to fix any water quality issues in the area as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.