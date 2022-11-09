Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun day at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Hopkins Academy for a Future Media Leaders tour here at our studio in Springfield.

The group heard from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media industry.

We are looking to help you inspire the next generation of journalists. If you are interested in scheduling a tour, you may do so here.

