Hopkins Academy students visit Western Mass News for Future Media Leaders tour

The group hearing from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media industry.
By Robin Kimble, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun day at Western Mass News as we welcomed a group from Hopkins Academy for a Future Media Leaders tour here at our studio in Springfield.

The group heard from a variety of departments on the many career paths across the media industry.

We are looking to help you inspire the next generation of journalists. If you are interested in scheduling a tour, you may do so here.

