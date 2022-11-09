Incarcerated woman taken into custody after walking away from Sheriff’s facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman they said walked away from their minimum security facility in Springfield on Wednesday.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kiara Grant walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center on Mill Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Grant is currently serving a 9-month sentence for assault and battery and destruction of property charges. She was scheduled for release in February of 2023.

While Grant is not considered dangerous, officials had urged the public to be cautious.

The Hampden County Sherriff’s Apprehension Team searched for Grant, who has since been taken back into custody.

