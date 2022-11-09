Investigation continues into deadly Millers Falls house fire

MILLERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead and a family is without a place to live after a two-alarm fire ravaged a Franklin County home Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in to report a fire. A second alarm was called while Turners Falls firefighters were on the way after reports surfaced of people trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was seen. Crews worked to put out the fire, which was contained to the home and caused damage and structural collapse.

Millers Falls fire on Bridge Street 110822 (Western Mass News photo)

Further information indicated that several people were able to escape safely, but one person remained unaccounted for. That person, a 66-year-old woman, was later found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones…This is a tragedy for them and for our community,” said Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd Brunelle in a statement.

Approximately half a dozen fire departments provided mutual aid at the fire.

The displaced residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague Police, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.