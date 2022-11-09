LIVE : Baker and Polito meet with Healey and Driscoll

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is meeting with his successor Wednesday at the State House.

He, along with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, will hold a press conference with Governor-Elect Maura Healy and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll.

Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl in Tuesday’s election.

Western Mass News will have more on today’s meeting starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

