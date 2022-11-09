LIVE : Baker and Polito meet with Healey and Driscoll

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is meeting with his successor Wednesday at the State House.

He, along with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, will hold a press conference with Governor-Elect Maura Healy and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll.

Healey beat Republican challenger Geoff Diehl in Tuesday’s election.

Western Mass News will have more on today’s meeting starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vote sign
Massachusetts voters approve millionaire tax ballot question
One person is dead following a fire Tuesday night in Millers Falls.
Investigation continues into deadly Millers Falls house fire
Not all students were off on this election day, as there were classes held at Mater Dolorosa...
Holyoke students take part in mock voting on election day
Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Bright Nights nominated for ‘best public lights display’