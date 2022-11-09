Oliveira claims victory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Democrat Jacob Oliveira and Republican Bill Johnson have been vying for the Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat this election season.

Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago.

He walked into the room, announcing that this has been a long night because of the delays precincts have faced with early and mail-in voting.

However, with more than 60% of the votes, Oliveira announced his victory. He thanked his friends, family, and campaign team, saying their help is what got him those votes Tuesday.

“I think it’s been knocking on doors, meeting voters right at their door steps,” Oliveira told Western Mass News. “We knocked on over 20,000 doors in this campaign, I did alone, and my team knocked on even more than that.”

Now, Oliveira said that first things first. He plans to finish out strong for his term as state representative for Ludlow. He then plans to meet with outgoing Senator Eric Lesser and the senators he will be sharing communities with, hoping to prioritize getting resources here to western Mass.

