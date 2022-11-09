Warming Up Thursday; Rain, Wind from Nicole late Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure remains in control today and gave us a cold, frosty morning and a sunny, seasonably cool afternoon.

We keep clear skies tonight and temperatures fall back into the 30s well before midnight. Overnight lows dip into the middle and upper 20s with a light southerly breeze. Frost possible for most.

Thursday will be our pick of the week with unseasonably warm temperatures and full sunshine. Highs return to the middle 60s Thursday afternoon with a south-southwesterly breeze gusting to 20mph at times. High clouds increase Thursday night and remnants of Nicole will approach Friday evening.

Not so typical for November – a hurricane landfall. Nicole will make landfall tonight on Florida’s east coast. Rain and wind will bring flooding, storm surge and scattered damage to the Sunshine state through Thursday, then the Southeast US and mid-Atlantic Friday. By Friday afternoon, showers approach western Mass and breezes out of the south increase.

A wind-swept rain is likely Friday night through Saturday morning for southern New England. For western Mass, 1-1.5 inches of rain may lead to spots of minor flooding. South-southeasterly breezes pick up to around 10-20mph with gusts to 30-40mph. Peak wind likely occurs overnight through Saturday morning. Rain ends early Saturday, then wind shifts to the west-northwest, which will start drying things out. Temperatures will be quite warm with highs around 70 both Friday and early Saturday!

Cooler, drier air builds in for Sunday, though a developing coastal low keeps us a bit unsettled. A few light showers are possible from this system and we remain brisk and fairly cloudy. High pressure builds for Monday and Tuesday with dry, colder air. Highs both days will get stuck in the 40s and early mornings should get into the low 20s! Our next system will bring a chance for rain mid-week along with some high terrain mixing.

