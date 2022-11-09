Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.

One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The new location is at 1380 Boston Road.

In Holyoke, High Street was closed from Resnic Boulevard to Essex Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday due to line striping.

Vehicles were asked to seek alternate routes and to expect detours.

This comes after the repaved all of High Street back in September.

A flag raising was held in Chicopee Wednesday afternoon in honor of National Puerto Rican and Native American Heritage Month.

Refreshments were offered outside after the flag raising.

The mayor’s office said that they are always thrilled to celebrate the diversity of cultures and the heritage of Chicopee residents.

