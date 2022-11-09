Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor, Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.

One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The new location is at 1380 Boston Road.

In Holyoke, High Street was closed from Resnic Boulevard to Essex Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday due to line striping.

Vehicles were asked to seek alternate routes and to expect detours.

This comes after the repaved all of High Street back in September.

A flag raising was held in Chicopee Wednesday afternoon in honor of National Puerto Rican and Native American Heritage Month.

Refreshments were offered outside after the flag raising.

The mayor’s office said that they are always thrilled to celebrate the diversity of cultures and the heritage of Chicopee residents.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident
Kiara Grant 110922
Incarcerated woman taken into custody after walking away from Sheriff’s facility
Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday...
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee
For many voters Western Mass News caught up with on Tuesday night, the ballot questions are...
Mass. residents vote ‘yes’ on ballot questions 1 and 4