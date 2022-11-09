Velis leads Calabrese in 2nd Hampden and Hampshire senate race

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - John Velis holds a lead over Cecilia Calabrese in the race for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District senate seat.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Velis, the incumbent candidate held 68 percent of the vote.

Velis was hoping to lock in another two years representing this district. Meantime, Calabrese, a current Agawam city councilor, challenged Velis in today’s election.

Velis told Western Mass News that he’s proud of everything his campaign has left on the table.

“Anyone who runs today has nothing to be ashamed of. Win, lose, or draw...it’s a vastly different time than when I first ran,” Velis explained.

CLICK HERE for the latest election results.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.