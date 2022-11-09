Velis leads Calabrese in 2nd Hampden and Hampshire senate race

By Lexi Oliver and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - John Velis holds a lead over Cecilia Calabrese in the race for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District senate seat.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Velis, the incumbent candidate held 68 percent of the vote.

Velis was hoping to lock in another two years representing this district. Meantime, Calabrese, a current Agawam city councilor, challenged Velis in today’s election.

Velis told Western Mass News that he’s proud of everything his campaign has left on the table.

“Anyone who runs today has nothing to be ashamed of. Win, lose, or draw...it’s a vastly different time than when I first ran,” Velis explained.

CLICK HERE for the latest election results.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed...
Oliveira claims victory for Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Senate seat
Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire.
Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire
Although it may be busy, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted that voter turnout would...
Ballot questions driving voters to polls despite low turnout predictions
Officials ask that people avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.
One person unaccounted for following house fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls