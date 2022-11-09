Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week.

Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.

“When we first opened, it was very easy to open the doors. We were welcomed really well. The closing, it’s kind of the same way. Everything is just kind of directing us in that direction,” McNutt said.

Since 2011, McNutt has been selling at least 300 kinds of cupcakes and has been making at least 7,000 cupcakes per week since opening her doors. Some flavors that have been fan favorites include birthday cake, cinnamonster, blueberry pancake, and french toast bacon. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, McNutt had to deal with distributing her treats through a takeout window, laying off staff, and even supply issues when things were slowly getting back to normal.

“It was very difficult and then six months ago, I sat there and was looking at the cost of everything and said ‘I don’t think we’re going to be able to survive the economic effect. We were all patting ourselves on the back [all the local businesses], going ‘We did it. We made it through a global pandemic,’ to then go ‘Wait a second. What is this?’” McNutt added.

McNutt told Western Mass News that she will miss sharing her treats with the public, but she pledged to continue baking at home and, as for what’s next, she said there is something nice she is already doing.

“I teach trauma informed yoga. Specifically, my focus seems to be on people that normally don’t have it accessible to them,” McNutt noted.

When the bakery opened eleven-and-a-half years ago, most of McNutt’s family made cupcakes and took care of the business with her. With Mama Cakes’ last day happening at the end of the week, the longtime owner said they will all reunite and do it one more time for old time’s sake.

“There’s going to be a lot of tears. It’s going to be hard and I think that we’re anticipating some customers will have tears as well, but we’re going to do it together. We’ve done this all along together, whether they worked here or not,” McNutt said.

Mama Cakes will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on their final day this Saturday as McNutt, her family, and the public say a final farewell to this sweet spot.

