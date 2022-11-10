Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge.
According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m.
2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be evaluated, but no serious injuries were sustained.
The cause of the accident has not been given at this time.
