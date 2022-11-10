Chris Isaak bringing Christmas tour to MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak will be performing at MGM Springfield on November 26 as part of his Christmas tour.

“I love Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Elvis. Those are my heroes. I think of them. They had great Christmas songs and so, doing those songs the classic ones and trying to write some that would fit in was a lot of fun,” Isaak said.

Isaak shared some of the legendary singers who inspired his new Christmas album, “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas.” He will be sharing traditional Christmas songs such as ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Winter Wonderland,’ but he said it wouldn’t be a full concert without songs from his personal catalog.

“I think if people come out and see you play, even if it is a Christmas show, they still want to get a rock ‘n roll show too. They want to hear ‘Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing’ or ‘Wicked Game’ or ‘Blue Hotel’ or whatever,” Isaak added

When asked what songs he most enjoys performing, Isaak immediately thought of his ballads.

“I love singing ballads, anything I can sing pretty. That’s the most fun for me,” Isaak noted.

One of those hit ballads was ‘Wicked Game,’ which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. The song, like many of his other songs, is based on his personal experiences.

“I was at my house and I knew somebody I had seen a few times and gone out on dates with. I knew we were a bad combination. We were trouble and I got a phone call that said I am coming over and I said okay and after I hung up the phone, I thought I went,” Isaak explained.

Singing and playing guitar is Isaak’s passion and he described how he is itching to tour again like a sailor counting down the days until he is back out at sea again.

“I love playing and singing. If there is a party and a guitar, I want to pick it up, play, and if people are singing outside, I want to stand outside and get into it,” Isaak said.

What does he hope fans take from the show?

“I look out at an audience and I often think, when there are 1,000 or 2,000 people out there, you know, that somebody out there is going through a breakup. Somebody has been told that the spot on the x-ray was not good. All of us going through things in life that are tough. When they come to my show, I want them for an hour not to be thinking of their troubles at all,” Isaak added.

