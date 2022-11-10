Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop in West Springfield on November 10, 2022
Emergency crews responded to a fire at an auto body shop in West Springfield on November 10, 2022(West Springfield Fire)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning.

West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.

One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officials noted that the facility shop remains open.

