DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield.

The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city.

Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of New England.

“We’re going to be able to expand sales substantially becuase we have so much more capacity, more room to bring in raw material, and store finish goods,” said DUC-PAC President Gregory Merchant.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the companies ribbon cutting cereomny on Thursday and he said the relocation of the company is a major boost for Springfield.

