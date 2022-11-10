Getting Anwers: preparing your home for a tropical storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With a First Alert weather day in place for Thursday, Western Mass News is getting answers on how you can stay prepared as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way up the coast.

Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way up the east coast with heavy winds and rain expected to hit western Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

“With these tropical systems very often, we can get a ton of rainfall but a couple things that are working in our favor. This is very fast moving as the storm moves up the coast or as the storm moves towards us it will really start to accelerate so it will probably only rain really hard only for a few hours,” First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown said.

Western Mass News checked in with one local roofing company to find out how people can prepare ahead of the upcoming storm.

“Be proactive. Make sure that your gutter systems are clean and clear so that way your water can shed from your roof and away from your house,” said Kyle Wheliham, production manager at Adam Quenneville Roofing and Siding.

Wheliham said that cleaning your gutters is an important job, as it protects the foundation of your home from any water damage.

“Gutter systems will last quite a long time usually the length of a roof but they do need to be cleaned regularly especially with the amount of leaf fall we have at this type of season so rain with all the leaves and debris can cause a lot of issues with water,” he said.

Brown also explained what we can expect ahead of the looming storm.

“Flooding will probably be minor. we’re expecting 1-2 inches of rain which is a lot…Winds will gust to 30 or 40 so that might lead to some small trees or limbs coming down I think that will be far more the exception then the rule some might lead to a power outage or two,” he said.

He added that this type of storm is rare for this time of year.

“The last time Florida had a hurricane make landfall in the month of November was in 1985…Before that 1935 so it happens occasionally and in 2009 there was a tropical storm that made landfall in the gulf of Mexico. So in November we can still get these tropical storms as we go from the summer season eventually into the winter season,” Brown said.

