Hampden County Sheriff warning of scam phone calls

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public of a scam involving people purporting to be from their department.

They said that several residents have been contacted by phone, the caller indicated they were from the sheriff’s office, and asked for money to settle a warrant for missing a court appearance.

In a previous round of calls, some callers directed residents to deposit money into a kiosk near the sheriff’s office on Liberty Street in Springfield to avoid arrest until their innocence in an unspecified court case was resolved and in other instances, payment was being requested via gift cards.

“Law enforcement will never make a phone call to try and settle a warrant or related legal matter, and they would never ask for money as part of it. If you get one of these calls, just hang up,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi in a statement.

In addition, while the caller ID may appear to be from law enforcement, they said that it’s not legitimate and could have been created using internet software.

Anyone who receives these kind of calls are being urged to hang up and contact your local police department.

