Inflation takes toll on local animal shelters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Inflation is hitting households hard, but it’s also taking a toll on a local animal shelter.

It’s a perfect storm of inflation, labor shortages, and the aftereffects of the pandemic that is pushing a Springfield-area animal control center to its limits.

“It’s hard to know what this is for. Is it economics? Is it people in crisis? We don’t know, but the fact remains that more animals are coming in and the animals that do come in, their needs are greater,” said Lori Swanson, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

TJO is seeing a growing number of animals needing their services and while other animal shelters are cutting back the number of intakes, they cannot because they are also an animal control center

“A lot of things have changed in animal sheltering over the past three years and it’s in part due to COVID and the other part due to veterinarian shortages. We’re seeing many more strays coming in,” Swanson noted.

The number of strays the animal center has taken in has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic and the number of animals returned to their owners has steadily decreased since the pandemic, down from 63-percent cases to just 35-percent. It’s something Swanson said could be because of the increasing costs of veterinary services, which have spiked nearly 10-percent from last year. Now, the organization is doing what they can to care for the growing number of pets arriving at their doors, including hiring more staff

“We are always working towards being fully staffed in order to meet the needs for the people and of the animals in our community,” Swanson added.

The TJO Foundation is accepting donations to help with the cost of caring for these animals. Swanson also told us the shelter is working hard to help find ‘furever’ home. For those interested, TJO is still open by appointment only.

