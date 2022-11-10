Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results for question four on Massachusetts’ ballots were finalized Wednesday with Bay State residents voting in favor of allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

This issue has been a talker all year and one we have been following closely.

A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver’s licenses in Massachusetts. However, this summer, Governor Charlie Baker vetoed that bill.

In June, that veto was overridden, giving voters the chance to weigh in. The majority decided to support it, including State Representative Orlando Ramos who said that it comes down to a public safety issue.

“It was a law that I voted for in the House, and I think that it’s going to make Massachusetts roads safer. We are not the first state to do this. There are 16 other states that have done this, and I believe it’s a public safety issue. When you look at what is happening in other states, it has reduced the number of hit-and-run accidents, for example,” he explained. “I know a lot of people, personally, that are going to benefit from this, and I’m glad that the voters voted to support it.”

Meanwhile, State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News that he voted ‘no’ yesterday on the issue.

“For me, it was simple. It was just all about not believing that the Registry of Motor Vehicles, a state agency who I believe to be probably the most flawed in terms of the number of issues that they have on a typically recurring basis, I don’t think they have the capacity to implement this bill, implement this law now,” he said. “If you look at the history of Massachusetts, whether it’s the RMV, whether it’s DCF, whether it’s fill-in-the-blanks, a lot of times bad things happen when agencies are asked to do things that they don’t have the adequate capacity to do.”

Senator Velis said that now, the goal is to add training and resources, specifically in identifying legitimate foreign documents, to better support RMV employees and ensure that this is implemented as smoothly as possible.

The law will be implemented July 1, 2023.

