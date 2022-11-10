Local veteran receives home renovations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time to thank and honor those who have served our country. On Thursday, one veteran in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield was “showered” with gratitude thanks to a home improvement company and volunteers.

Edward Demars is a veteran who served in both the United States Army and Air Force for at least eleven years.

“I was in at the tail end of the Vietnam War. I didn’t have to go over because my brother was there with the 11th Cav. You can’t have two sons in the same battlefield because our father had passed away in ‘68. I served stateside with the 9th Infantry Division out of Washington state,” Demars said.

Demars served in the Westover Air Force Base reserves and Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War. He has been living in Forest Park for at least 30 years. Because of shoulder and knee replacements, it has been difficult at times to step into his shower. One of his sons, Josh, did some research and found Newpro Home Solutions and Baths for the Brave, which chooses a veteran to get a free shower makeover as a thank you for their service. A few weeks after applying, Josh got the call.

“It just felt great. It’s like winning a big race or something, that satisfaction, but also the shock and surprising aspect of it. When I told dad, his face just dropped,” said Josh Demars.

On Thursday, volunteers crashed the old shower and turned it into a walk-in, with features such as a seat, a handlebar and it will be easily accessible for Edward and his whole family. Newpro Chief Marketing Officer Marci Katz told Western Mass News this is an occasion she and her company always look forward to.

“I am so grateful to be able to work for an organization who really supports the communities who have supported them for so many years and this is an extremely special day for all of us,” Katz said.

Josh said he and his dad have a strong bond and would do anything for him.

“I think every veteran should get at least one remodel for their service as a thank you…Some people don’t realize how much they’ve done for us…I’d like to thank Newpro for the opportunity and I just want to say ‘I love you, dad,’” Josh Demars added.’

As for Edward, he is thankful for everyone who helped make this happen.

“I thought, at first, ‘This can’t be real’ and then when they showed up, it was real and this is the best thing that’s happened to me since the birth of my boys…The 11th is Veterans Day, so this is perfect. It’s perfect for veterans, for me. I served my country and I would do it again,” Edward Demars explained.

Demars is grateful for Newpro and Baths for the Brave and said this is a tremendous way to thank veterans who sacrificed everything for our country.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.