Springfield Elks Lodge names their 2022 Veteran of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Elks Lodge in Springfield hosted their Veteran of the Year event Wednesday evening.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance, as well as State Representative Angelo Puppolo and dozens of veterans.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and chatted with this year’s winner, veteran Elmer McMahon, who told us what he would like to see on Veterans Day this year.

“Veterans for the most part aren’t red or blue – we’re Americans,” he said. “I would just hope the nation and the divisions we’re going through – just recognize a veteran and we don’t want anything special. Just remember what a veteran did.”

McMahon added that it is very important to take some time out of your day and remember a veteran.

