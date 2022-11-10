Springfield Police looking for 3 larceny suspects

By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three people suspected in two larcenies from Lowe’s.

One incident occurred on June 17 and another incident happened on November 7.

In both cases, electrical and copper wires were stolen from the store.

If you can identify these suspects or know their whereabouts, please contact the Springfied Police Department at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

