Town by Town: November 10

In Agawam, Agawam Doering Middel School held their annual Bring a Veteran to School day event which started at 8:30 Thursday morning. Local leaders, Agawam Mayor William Sapellli and Senator John Velis were in attendance for the event, showing their support for veterans.

In West Springfield, A Salute to Veterans luncheon was held at the town’s senior center. Guests enjoyed a nice lunch of chicken with gravy, collared greens, mashed butternut squash and desserts. All veterans ate for free. Guests were also serenated by the West Springfield High School Chorus, who performed traditional patriotic music throughout the meal.

In Springfield, Cedars Banquest Facility on Island Pond Road was transformed into a mock New York Stock Exchange for the annual Student Stock Market Competition.

It is the largest single-day event of its kind in North America. During the simulation, nearly 250 middle and high school students form teams to invest and trade fictitious stocks. At the end of the event, students leave with a sense of how he Stock Market works and valuable insight into the importance of teamwork and financial stability.

