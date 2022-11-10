Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Stock image of construction traffic cones(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover.

According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene.

The road has since reopened.

There has been no word on the condition of the vehicle’s occupants or what caused the incident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kiara Grant 110922
Incarcerated woman taken into custody after walking away from Sheriff’s facility
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee.
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
Western Mass News is getting answers after a Walgreens in Chicopee closed its doors Wednesday...
Getting Answers: Walgreens closes location on Granby Road in Chicopee
For many voters Western Mass News caught up with on Tuesday night, the ballot questions are...
Mass. residents vote ‘yes’ on ballot questions 1 and 4