Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover.

According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene.

The road has since reopened.

There has been no word on the condition of the vehicle’s occupants or what caused the incident.

