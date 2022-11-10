Ukrainian refugees settling in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -

Within a week of the war commencing on February 24th, Ivan Vemelianov says, he knew it was time to leave.

“It was very scary… we have relatives there. I have two sisters and they have children both and it is hard to understand, and we feel maybe some guilt because we are here safely, and they are in dangerous circumstances.”

Ivan says the war was not a surprise as the family anticipated it for years after Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

But Ivan’s wife, Liudmyla Yemelianova, says there was one tipoff that something was happening

“It started in February right before the actual war started as we noted those people: the government. They were leaving Irpin.”

The journey to the United States took two months as the family waited for their visas in Romania. They were able to come to Westfield as part of the refugee program.

Anna Antropova, supervisor of the English Learners Program at Westfield schools, says the school has welcomed 67 students from the region since the war began.

Liudmyla, says adjusting to a new country was hard at first. The couple have four children ranging in ages from 3 to 12.

“The first reason is language of course and adaptation. They still continue this process. "

The couple’s son, 12-year-old Viktor Filimonov, smiled sharing how he has taught himself English quickly.

“I have friends and I know English a little and more than I have in Ukraine. I like the school . I like lessons. "

The family says they find peace in Westfield.

Yana Gorbata, her husband and four children, also left Ukraine at the beginning of the war.

They traveled to Moldova, another country bordering Ukraine, to seek shelter.

It also took them two months to make it to the United States after leaving Moldova.

Thinking of Ukraine, Yana chokes up.

“It is her city. She born there in Usatovo. And her heart is aching right now thinking of her city. "

Her mother and sister still live in the region.

“It is like a part of herself is staying there still. That is why it hurts a lot. "

But Yana tells Western Mass News, adjustment is key to stability.

“She also understands you are in a new country and need to get used to everything as soon as possible to be useful to your family and to your kids in this country. "

Originally from Russia, Antropova says she feels good she can help these families.

“It really warms my heart knowing that I am from Russia and knowing what is going on and I feel like it matters a lot to them and it matters to me to know when I am making this connection to them I am doing my part as a human being.”

