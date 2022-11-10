Westfield business offering variety of powersports gear and equipment

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Powersports is a popular and growing pastime in New England and if you’re ready to fall in love with the thrill of riding a dirt bike, motorcyle, or ATV, Monty’s Motorsports in Westfield can get you going on two wheels or four.

“So we went from being real small to having it all,” said Monty Geer, owner of Monty’s Motorsports.

Geer said off-road enthusiasts will find no shortage of parts, sales, service, and gear at Monty’s Motorsports.

“We have pretty much everything under the sun when it comes to powersports. We have ATVs, dirt bikes, motorcycles, dual sport motorcycles, dirt bikes, pit bikes, youth stuff,” Geer explained.

It’s a far cry from Monty’s Motorsports humble beginnings, selling used dirt bikes out of a former fast-food joint.

“We grinded away until we finally got to the point where we were able to bring on major manufactures and now, we’re announcing that we are a KTM dealer, which is a big deal because they are the biggest and most relevant OEM manufacturer in the powersports industry, so we’re pumped,” Geer added.

Monty’s Motorsports sells dirt bikes and motorcycles year-round, but this time of year, four-wheelers are popular. You can even plow your driveway with them. With the holidays almost here, the deals are revving up.

“Right now, KTM and Gasgas, for the month of November, if you buy a youth model motocross like this 85 right here, you get a free Stacyc, which is an electric balance bike, super exciting and cool for the holidays,” Geer noted.

The balance bike can be a child’s first introduction to the sport, which Geer said continues to gain popularity.

“New England has a ton of off-road enthusiasts and it’s really, really something to see. There’s events that have thousands of people riding,” Geer added.

He said it’s rewarding to see riders go from beginner to intermediate to advanced levels.

“One of the most important things for us is to have a staff that appreciates beginners because there’s nothing worse than going in to buy something and having people that work there look down on you because you don’t know,” Geer said.

Geer has a lighthearted approach when it comes to all aspects of the business.

“People might not recognize me because all of our commercials are done with puppets typically. That’s kind of by design. It shows people that we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Geer added.

At the end of the day, he said powersports are all about having fun and shopping for them should be too.

“That’s the most important thing for us is to have customers that come in and they’re happy when they come in because it’s a fun thing to do and we want to make sure that people are getting that fun vibe when they come in,” Geer said.

