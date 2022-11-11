Nicole Remnants to bring rain, gusty breezes Friday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A big warmup today across southern New England with many cities hitting 70 degrees! 60s to around 70 across western Mass today with full sunshine and a healthy southerly breeze.

We keep a southerly breeze tonight and overnight, though it will get a bit lighter. High, thin clouds will build overnight and skies eventually turn cloudy by sunrise. The clouds and breeze along with rising dew points will keep temperatures in the 40s.

The remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Nicole are heading to New England later in the day Friday through Saturday morning – A First Alert Weather Day issued. Veterans Day begins quiet with a southerly breeze, mild temps and cloudy skies. Shower chances increase in the early afternoon and a steady, heavier rain arrives by the evening. Southerly breezes start light, but increase to 10-20mph with gusts to 30-40mph by the evening and night.

A warm, tropical airmass will be here by Friday night with a windswept rain that will continue through early Saturday. A rumble of thunder is possible early Saturday morning with a cold frontal passage, but severe storms are not expected. Widespread, significant flooding is also not expected, though some minor street flooding may occur as we pick up 1-2 inches of rain.

Peak wind gusts will likely occur very late Friday night into early Saturday morning. For only a few hours, we could get gusts to 40mph here in western Mass. The highest gusts to 55mph are expected out around the Cape and Islands. Spotty damage and power outages may occur.

A cold front will kick rain out early Saturday. Wind shifts to the west-northwest, which will usher in cooler, drier air. Highs in the upper 60s occur early Saturday, then temps drop in the afternoon with gusty breezes. We will also get some sunshine.

Cooler Sunday with highs only around 50. We will see patchy clouds early, then brisk and partly cloudy to finish off the weekend. A shot of colder air builds Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and lows tanking into the teens and 20s. Our next weather-maker is a coastal low that approaches late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system may bring our first snowflakes of the season! However, at this point, snow looks brief with a quick change to rain Wednesday AM.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.