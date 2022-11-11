Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state.

Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic development and creating more opportunity for financial growth here in the Baystate.

“Here we are in Pittsfield a place of such rich history it comes to innovation and technology for centuries really, but the question is how can we as a state work as partners and private industry in incentivizing and bringing in the right kind of economic development to this region,” she said.

Healey said she plans to spend a lot of time here in the western Mass. region both for business and pleasure during her time as Massachusetts governor.

